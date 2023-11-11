Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€185,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 194 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€130,000
