Lands for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Plot of land
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€120,000
Plot of land in Skala Oropou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 92503 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building …
€4,75M
