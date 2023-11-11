Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€200,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Politia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house consists of 2 independent floors.The ground floor consists of 2 apartment…
€300,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Politia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€130,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€120,000
