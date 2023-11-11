Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Palatia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€136,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€100,000
