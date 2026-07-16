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Studios for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
This studio is located in the surroundings of Nea Moudania town 450 meters from the nice san…
$102,900
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