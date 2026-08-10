Cottages for sale in Nea Malgara, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Malgara
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Nea Malgara, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$145,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Malgara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$129,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go