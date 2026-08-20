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Beachfront villas in Nea Makri, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,18M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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