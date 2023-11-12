Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 240 m²
Code: 1162 - Nea Makri FOR SALE Plot of 240 sq.m. With sea view Price: 50.000 € George Kosta…
€50,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 568 m²
Ref: 182 - Nea Makri SALE Land with an area of 568 sqm, Price: 70,000 € George Kostakis You…
€70,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1409 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€680,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 903 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1385 sq.meters in Attica. We offer you a plot of land of 600 sq m in Marath…
€510,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
€450,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5704 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€450,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2100 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€500,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1273 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elec…
€240,000
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1490 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
€290,000
