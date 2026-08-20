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Cottages with pool for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consi…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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