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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nea Makri, Greece

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8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$926,856
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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