  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Kypseli District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Nea Kypseli District, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$318,342
Properties features in Nea Kypseli District, Greece

