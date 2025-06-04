Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Kypseli District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nea Kypseli District, Greece

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$297,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment for sale with an area of 78 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$349,013
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 83 square meters in Athens
$283,787
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$318,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale with an area of 78 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$326,127
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nea Kypseli District, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go