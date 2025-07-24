Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Karvali
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nea Karvali, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Karvali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Karvali, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 138 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under c…
$319,526
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go