Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nea Karvali, Greece

3 room apartment in Nea Karvali, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Nea Karvali: Apartment for rent 120 sq.m. located on the 1st floor with autonomous o…
$466
per month
