Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Nea Karvali

Lands for sale in Nea Karvali, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 384 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.meters
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Area 6 250 m²
 Kavala, Nea Karvali: For sale flat plot of 6250 sq.m. facade, has 319 olive trees 6*3 plant…
€33,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Property Code. 11051 - Plot FOR SALE in Kavala Nea Karvali for €80.000 . Discover the featur…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Area 615 m²
Kavala, Ano Lefki: Two plots of 615sqm each for sale, with a total area of ​​1230sqm. They h…
€15,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Area 3 385 m²
Kavala, Ano Lefki: Corner sloping plot of 3385 sq.m. for sale. with frontage 150m. with buil…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Area 617 m²
Kavala, Nea Karvali:100 METER FROM THE BEACH, Corner level plot of 617 sq.m. for sale. with …
€82,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir