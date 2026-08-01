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Houses with garage for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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villas
16
cottages
6
townhouses
9
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3 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propont…
$541,073
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$512,595
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of …
$706,242
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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