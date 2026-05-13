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Cottages with pool for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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