Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Kallikrateia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go