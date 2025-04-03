Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Artaki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nea Artaki, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$302,686
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
$177,436
