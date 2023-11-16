Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Anchialos

Residential properties for sale in Nea Anchialos, Greece

Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Nea Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€240,000
