  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Naxos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Naxos, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Aghia Anna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$375,748
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$401,841
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 2 l…
$417,497
