Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Mykonos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Mykonos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
€6,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir