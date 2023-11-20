Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Mykonos

Lands for sale in Mykonos, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Klouvas, Greece
Plot of land
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1158 sq.meters in mykonos. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Plot of land
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19259 sq.meters in mykonos. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
€3,30M
Plot of land in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in mykonos. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buil…
€3,75M
