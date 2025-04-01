Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Mykonos, Greece

Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,46M
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,46M
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,72M
