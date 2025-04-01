Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mykonos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mykonos, Greece

villas
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes