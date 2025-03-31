Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Western Samos
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 1 311 m² in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Commercial property 1 311 m²
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 311 m²
Five-storey stand alone building with a total surface of 1,424.76 sq.m. in a land plot of 73…
$1,47M
Hotel 350 m² in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No 208…
$893,801
Hotel in Glyfada, Greece
Hotel
Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
$2,68M
Close
Hotel 412 m² in Therma, Greece
Hotel 412 m²
Therma, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale area of ​​412 sq m - hotel on the island of Samothrace in the northern Aegean. One …
$558,775
Close
Hotel 580 m² in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
$726,407
Close
Hotel 5 400 m² in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 5 400 m²
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Price on request
Close
Hotel 920 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 45
Bathrooms count 10
Area 920 m²
Rental apartments for sale which has a total of 920 sq.m. , with a plot of 1,200 meters newl…
$4,31M
Hotel 1 500 m² in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 1 500 m²
Property Code: HPS345 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 3.500.000 . This 1500 sq…
$3,68M
Hotel 480 m² in Manolates, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Manolates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a complex of 480 sq.m located in Samos island. The complex sits on a plot of 12.00…
$1,59M
Close
Hotel 1 780 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 1 780 m²
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
$1,68M
Close
Investment in Kallithea, Greece
Investment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these homes (460 M o…
$756,733
Hotel 800 m² in Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Ardameri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
$1,25M
Close
