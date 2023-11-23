Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of West Mani
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Riglia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel in Agios Nikolaos Mani. The hotel consists of three stone …
€650,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir