Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Vasilie

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Vasilie, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apartme…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Vasilie, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir