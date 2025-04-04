Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Tilisos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Tilisos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with Mountain view, with City view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Mountain view, with City view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$777,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Tilisos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes