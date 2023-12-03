Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Tilisos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Tilisos, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex consisting of 3 maisonettes of 582 sq.m. each in a plot of 40…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir