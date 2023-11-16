Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 bedroom in Ano Syros, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Ano Syros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Ref: 1116 - For sale Ermoupoleos Business - Store a total area of 60 sq.m. Ground floor. It …
€38,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir