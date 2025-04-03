Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sivas Pirgiotissis
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Sivas Pirgiotissis, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in District of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
