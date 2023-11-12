Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sivas Pirgiotissis

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sivas Pirgiotissis, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,25M

Properties features in Municipality of Sivas Pirgiotissis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir