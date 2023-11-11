Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Riza, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€175,000

