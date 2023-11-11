Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€500,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€225,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korakochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korakochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€170,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 77 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 090 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the city of Pyrgos. Is a good investment project because it is lo…
€280,000
