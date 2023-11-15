Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

сommercial property
5
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir