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Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stone House in the Castle of Monemvasia – 1/6 Ownership for €159,000! At owners.gr, with …
$181,183
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Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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