Lands for sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1940 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6669 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€170,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10270 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€171,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2445 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Plot of land in Kritsa, Greece
Plot of land
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 540 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€70,000
Plot of land in Kritsa, Greece
Plot of land
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1070 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
