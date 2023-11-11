Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Kritsa
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

сommercial property
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir