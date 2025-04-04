Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Kounavi, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$99,774
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
