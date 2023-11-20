Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 750 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from …
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kato Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kato Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old building with plot in Crete. The building has a total area of 180sqm, has the p…
€110,000
