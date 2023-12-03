Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kato Archane
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kato Archane, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kato Archane, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir