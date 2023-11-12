Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Kalon Chorion

Lands for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

25 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€600,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 16 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€115,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€275,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€107,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4254 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€285,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€175,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Price on request
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6587 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€380,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 666 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€96,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 539 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€130,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€90,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€390,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€350,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4185 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5479 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€175,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7304 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€210,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4166 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14565 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€310,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 49121 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€5,88M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€86,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€125,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 982 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir