Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
€120,000

