Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalamafka
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
€117,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir