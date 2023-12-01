Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The project was conceived by owners of villas and pritvoren in life with love and anxious at…
€1,90M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
