Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalamafka

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

1 property total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
€117,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir