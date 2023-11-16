Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Ilida

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial with furnishings in Dounaika, Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€850,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir