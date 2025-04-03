Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Heraklion
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$185,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes