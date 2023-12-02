Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Gouve
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Gouve, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€278,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Gouve, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir